Freetown [Sierra Leone], May 31 (ANI): Addressing the Indian community in Freetown, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is leading the Group 6 all-party delegation, stated that Sierra Leone was the first country whose parliament observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

"As we move forward and engage with different countries, we have consistently condemned this attack wherever we have gone. We have also strongly denounced the perpetrators of this attack. Wherever we go, people condemn that attack and the perpetrators. Sierra Leone is the first country where the parliament observed a moment of silence for those who lost their lives (in the Pahalgam terror attack)," Shinde told the gathering.

He noted that the Indian delegation was receiving growing global support, with leaders across nations expressing solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

"I feel the purpose with which we are moving forward is gradually being achieved. We also feel a sense of satisfaction because, step by step, as we meet various leaders, we met the Vice President, the Hon'ble Speaker, and the Foreign Minister here, each one of them has expressed deep solidarity with India."

Shinde added that international leaders have been surprised by India's resilience and still becoming the fourth-largest economy.

He said, "When we share how India has been fighting terrorism for the past four and a half decades, and how various cities have been attacked over the years, they are surprised to learn how India, despite all these challenges, has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy. This reflects the strength of India, of Indians, and of all of you who are helping take India forward."

He noted that the delegations are carrying out a global awareness campaign on terrorism because "terrorism is no longer limited to India."

He said, "We have been entrusted with a mission by Prime Minister Modi to sensitise the world against terrorism. This is the only such global initiative where delegations made up of Members of Parliament are travelling across countries to raise awareness. Because terrorism is no longer limited to India, it has reached the United States, the United Kingdom, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and one day, it may even reach Sierra Leone."

"Until all nations unite on one platform against terrorism, this threat will not end. That is the message we are here to deliver, and that is why these seven delegations are visiting different countries. I believe the way we are sensitising other nations is impactful," he continued.

Shinde urged the diaspora to play a role as their participation will speed up their mission against terrorism.

Shinde said, "You, too, can contribute. Even if you are living far from India, each one of you holds influence. Each one of you is engaged in different industries and businesses, and that's a strength. If you decide to act as ambassadors of India and spread the message we've brought, it will help this global mission succeed even faster. We are confident that every nation will stand with India in the fight against terrorism."

He referenced India's recent military response against terrorism, saying, "There comes a point where a country cannot tolerate any more, and we have crossed that limit. After pausing for fifteen days, we launched Operation Sindoor. This operation specifically targeted terrorist organisations and their camps."

He added, "India is a powerful nation, and it has the capability to respond decisively. But this fight against terrorism is no longer India's personal struggle. India desires peace and harmony with its neighbours. Yet, for peace to be established globally, terrorism must end, and that is the message we are here to share."

Reflecting on the delegation's tour, Shinde shared his personal perspective, stating, "I am the youngest in the entire delegation, and I believe that among all seven delegations, if there is any youngest member, it is me. The way this delegation is visiting different countries, meeting various people, dignitaries, and leadership, it's been a unique experience. We've had the opportunity to learn about different countries, understand them, and meet people. We were surprised to find such a large Indian diaspora in the West African countries. Usually, we think of the diaspora as living in the US, London, or Tokyo, but even in such remote places, Indians are present."

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone, P Alghali, on Friday (local time), met with the Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Other members of the delegation include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation also includes BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders. (ANI)

