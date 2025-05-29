Freetown (Sierra Leone), May 29 (PTI) In an extraordinary gesture, the Sierra Leone Parliament on Thursday observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in the presence of the members of an all-party delegation from India visiting the country.

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, reached Sierra Leone on Wednesday from Congo.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The high-level parliamentary delegation led by Shinde also met Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi and briefed him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism.

"@DrSEShinde led All-party delegation met Sierra Leone's Dy Defence Minister Col.(Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, & briefed him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism ops & reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Freetown said in a post on X.

The visit of the delegation reflects India's resolute commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscores its broader effort to engage the international community to ensure regional and global peace and stability, the High Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

India and Sierra Leone enjoy warm and friendly relations rooted in shared democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, it said, adding that the visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and foster deeper strategic understanding between the two nations.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

