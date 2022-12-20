Surrey, December 11: A Sikh man has been charged with second-degree murder for stabbing his wife at their home in Canada's British Columbia province, CBC reported citing police.

The accused, identified as Navinder Gill (40), was charged with killing his wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, who died in hospital on Wednesday, December 7 after she was found with multiple stab wounds.

After finding the victim, the police arrested the accused from the scene of the incident but he was released the very next day. On Thursday, he was rearrested by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, an official said on Friday. Police are not releasing any further information about their investigation, saying the case is now before the courts.

Earlier, while giving details about the case, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said, "These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim but also on the entire community. Surrey RCMP's victim services have been engaged and are available to anyone in need of assistance," he said.

He also said the couple doesn't have any "negative police contact", but "any time that there's an allegation of domestic violence, police take it very seriously", CBC News reported. Surrey is a city in British Columbia, Canada with an estimated population of 614,646.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were called to a residence in the Newton area shortly before 9.30 pm on reports of a stabbing incident. Police officers informed that when they arrived they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers said the two people knew each other, and there is no risk to the public, reported CBC News. This incident comes just days after a 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead outside a gas station in Mississauga, Canada.

The Peel Regional Police identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur on Monday, saying she was an employee of the gas station, CBC reported. The Peel Regional Police provide policing services for Peel Region in Ontario, Canada. It is the second largest municipal police service in Ontario after the Toronto Police Service.



The police revealed that the victim was from Brampton, adding that when officials arrived at the shooting site, they saw the woman with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died.

Police said that they believe it was a targeted incident. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are looking for a male suspect, according to CBC News.

