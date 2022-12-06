Ottawa [Canada], December 6 (ANI): A 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead in Canada in a shooting incident outside a gas station in Mississauga.

The Peel Regional Police identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur on Monday and said that she was an employee of the gas station, CBC reported.

Also Read | Bomb Scare: EasyJet Flight Heading to UK Makes Emergency Landing at Prague Airport Due to Report of 'Possible Bomb' on Board.

The Peel Regional Police provide policing services for Peel Region in Ontario, Canada. It is the second largest municipal police service in Ontario after the Toronto Police Service.

CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service.

Also Read | Seals Dead in Russia: Mass Seal Death Likely Due to Oxygen Deprivation, Says Russian Environmental Official.

The police revealed that the victim was from Brampton and added that when officials arrived at the shooting site, they saw the woman with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died.

Police said that they believe it was a targeted incident. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Officers are looking for a male suspect, according to CBC News.

According to CBC citing a news release, police said that the suspect was in a three-quarter-length dark winter jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque and white gloves. It appears that he was smoking a cigarette.

Police said he did not pull the hood up over his head until shortly before shooting the victim at close range.

After canvassing the area for video and interviewing witnesses, police have determined that the suspect was on foot in the area three hours before the shooting.

Earlier, he was seen crossing over Britannia Road, east of the intersection, and crossing Creditview Road, north of the intersection, CBC reported.

After the shooting, he was seen running westbound across Creditview Road, then westbound on Britannia Road, and then westbound onto Camgreen Circle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)