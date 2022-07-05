Singapore, Jul 5 (PTI) Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister Edwin Tong have tested positive for COVID-19.

Madam Halimah, 67, said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week.”

Tan, 53, also, in a post on Monday, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Straits Times.

Tan took an antigen rapid test before Monday's parliamentary sitting and it came back positive, which means he will miss both days of the current Parliament sitting.

Writing in his post, Speaker Tan said, “Hope the symptoms would be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it's your turn to do so.”

It was also revealed in Monday's Parliament sitting that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Tong, 52, too was down with COVID-19.

Over the last 28 days, Singapore has reported 140,965 COVID infections.

To date, 1,473,180 infections and 1,419 COVID-linked deaths have been reported in the country since the outbreak of the infectious disease in 2019.

