Bhubaneswar [Odisha], January 18 (ANI): Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Raghurajpur village in Odisha on Saturday and explored its heritage craft and artisanal diversity. He was accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Experiencing the cultural heritage of India. President @Tharman_S of Singapore visited the beautiful Raghurajpur village of Odisha, exploring its heritage craft and artisanal diversity."

On Friday, Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the crafts museum in Odisha and appreciated the "vibrant cultural display" at Kalabhoomi. Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati was also present on the occasion.

In a post on X, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi wrote, "It was an honor to attend a productive meeting followed by a dinner with His Excellency, President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha Shri Haribabu Kambhampati ji, and other distinguished delegates at Kala Bhumi, Bhubaneswar."

"During the event, the rich heritage, culture, and traditions of Odisha were showcased to His Excellency Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who expressed his appreciation for the vibrant cultural display. We also explored potential areas for collaboration between Odisha and Singapore, particularly in business, culture, and sustainable development," he added. Shanmugaratnam is on a four-day state visit to India from January 14-18. On Friday, Singapore President and his wife arrived in Odisha. Odisha CM Majhi had welcomed them at the airport.

"I welcomed His Excellency the President of Singapore, Shri Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha, the land of the Lord," Majhi said in a post on X.

On Friday, eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between Odisha and various Singaporean entities to strengthen collaboration in key sectors, in the presence of Tharman. Two MoUs were signed for industrial parks and green hydrogen corridor between Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore.

Another MoU was signed for the Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR) between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore. An MoU was inked between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore for development of a new city.

Among others were collaboration between Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar for new energy sector; and Strengthening FinTech Ecosystem: MoU between the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. (ANI)

