Singapore, November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 1,090 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 259,875, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 1,064 were reported in the community and 22 in migrant worker dormitories while four were imported cases.

A total of 1,233 cases are currently hospitalized. Of these, 214 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 33 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 52 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 54.2 percent, said the MOH.

An additional three deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 684.

The ministry said in another statement on Friday that as the global situation evolves, it will continue to adjust border measures in tandem with roadmap to becoming a COVID-19-resilient nation.

To date, Singapore has launched Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) with Australia, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States. Singapore will also be launching VTLs with India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden from Nov. 29, and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from Dec. 6.

Travelers under the VTLs are not subject to Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on arrival. Instead, they will be required to produce a negative pre-departure test taken within two days prior to departure and undergo an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

Singapore will launch VTLs with Thailand from Dec. 14 and with Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey from Dec. 16. Returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will not need to apply for Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to use the VTLs for travel, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

