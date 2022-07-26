Singapore [Singapore], July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 12,419 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,677,126.

Of the new cases, 916 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,503 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 878 were local transmissions and 38 imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 11,056 local transmissions and 447 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 727 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 18 cases in intensive care units.Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,487, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

