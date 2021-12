Singapore, December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 1,266 were in the community, 45 were in migrant worker dormitories and 13 were imported cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 266,049.

A total of 1,054 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 206 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 16 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 61 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 59.7 per cent.

Eight more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 726, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua

