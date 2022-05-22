Singapore, May 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,269,635.

Of the new cases, 262 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,565 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 253 were local transmissions and nine were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,471 local transmissions and 94 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 282 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with six cases in intensive care units.

One more patient has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,375, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

