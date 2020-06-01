World News | Singapore to Build More Dormitories to Improve Living Condition of Foreign Workers

World. (File Image)

Singapore, Jun 1 (PTI) The Singapore government on Monday said it will build new accommodations to improve the living condition of foreign workers and reduce the population density in their quarters, which have seen a very high transmission rate of the novel coronavirus.

There will be additional space to house about 60,000 workers by the end of the year, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint statement.

Singapore has reported 35,292 coronavirus cases so far of whom over 32,000 people are foreign work permit holders, including Indian nationals, residing in packed dormitories. The rest of the cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. The death toll stands at 23.

The new accommodations will include quick build dormitories (QBDs) that can be constructed "quite quickly" in a modular form with a low density, the statement said.

The QBD structures can last for about two to three years and can house about 25,000 people in total. Eight sites have been marked for the new QBDs, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Unused state properties, including closed schools and factories, will be fitted out to temporarily house about 25,000 workers.

The authorities are also in talks with contractors to construct more temporary quarters, which are makeshift dormitories that will keep the workers near their worksite.

Besides expanding the housing system for foreign workers, the government agencies are developing a set of specifications for these new dormitories, the ministries added.

These specifications will look into the design, facilities, management and regulation of the dormitories and will factor in social interaction and disease response needs.

"In land scarce Singapore, dormitories are a practical approach to housing our migrant workers," the release said.

"We aim to make dormitory living and design more resilient to public health risks including pandemics, with improved living standards that are benchmarked both domestically and internationally.

"We will take on board lessons learnt from the current COVID-19 pandemic, and also seek feedback from relevant stakeholders,” the channel quoted the ministries as saying.

These new housing plans are meant to “keep the workers safe and allow Singaporeans to continue benefitting from their contributions,” the ministries said.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said this new strategy has two objectives, -- to reduce risk of transmission during an outbreak and respond to it "effectively".

"We should really work on the assumption that the risk will always be present in a dormitory, just like the risk is present in any household. A dormitory will always be a big household," the Channel quoted Teo as saying.

Teo said around 40,000 foreign workers have either tested negative or have recovered from the virus. She said this group will be allowed to go back to work.

About 12,000 of the foreign workers are essential service providers. About 20,000 of them are recovered patients now housed at various temporary sites, and the remaining 8,000 workers are living in dormitories.

Meanwhile, 60 dormitories -- three purpose-built dormitories and 57 factory-converted accommodations -- will be given a "clear status" on Tuesday (June 2), meaning none of their occupants currently have COVID-19.

Another 11 purpose-built dormitories, as well as 100 factory-converted dormitories and temporary construction quarters housing 50,000 workers in total are due to be given the same status in the next few weeks, said the ministry of manpower.

Singapore reported 408 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The country's "circuit breaker" period will end on Monday, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases starting the next day.

Under Phase 1 of reopening, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to resume, subject to safe distancing guidelines, the Channel News Asia reported.

Singapore has 313 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, eight of whom are in critical condition in intensive care units, while 12,841 patients are lodged in community facilities with mild symptoms.

The health ministry said 21,699 cases have been discharged from hospitals so far.

