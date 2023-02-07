Singapore, Feb 7 (PTI) Singapore plans to commemorate the country's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary and has sought ideas from the community ideas, a minister said on Tuesday.

The anniversary of Lee, born on September 16, 1923, will include conferences to examine his legacy, publications that draw from his values and life experiences, and activities to engage the younger generation of Singaporeans, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said.

Many groups in the community, such as business leaders, the grassroots, academia and the media, felt it was necessary to remember Lee's contributions to the country and the ideals he represented, Leng told Parliament.

“They especially wanted to raise awareness of Lee's contributions amongst Singaporean youth, many of whom were very young or were not yet born when Lee stepped down from the Cabinet,” Leng said.

Business leaders have proposed to set up a fund for private donations to support educational causes, Leng said, adding that education was a cause dear to Lee's heart. The fund would thus be a fitting tribute to him.

The government will also work with various parties to coordinate the efforts, he said.

“We welcome these ground-up initiatives and the spirit in which they have been conceived,” the minister said.

The National Parks Board will celebrate the 60th year of Singapore's greening journey by holding various activities to mark the milestone. Lee launched the first tree-planting campaign in 1963.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, a de facto central bank, will also issue a commemorative coin this year.

