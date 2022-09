Jalalabad [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): At least six people were killed and nine others were injured after an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit several provinces of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

A local official in Kunar province said, "Six people were killed and nine others were wounded in the earthquake in the Noorgul district of Kunar."

Also Read | Hacker Steals USD 185K From Actor Bill Murray's NFT Digital Auction, Attempts To Breach Actor's Personal Digital Wallet.

According to the official, dozens of residences were destroyed in many areas of the province, Tolo News reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and it occurred at 2:27 AM (Afghanistan Time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Also Read | Investigative Journalist Jeff German Stabbed to Death in Las Vegas: Reports.

Early reports said the earthquake rocked Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, and Nuristan as well as some areas on the other side of the Durand Line.

According to Pakistani publication Dawn, tremors of the earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and adjacent areas.

However, damages or casualties in Pakistan are yet to be known. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)