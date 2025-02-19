Balochistan [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): There were six fatalities and numerous injuries from various violent episodes and accidents that occurred in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Panjgur, Mastung, Sibi, Killa Abdullah, Turbat, and Kalat were the locations of the incidents that occurred on Monday, which have sparked worries about regional public safety.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), Ahmad was killed instantly when unknown assailants opened fire on him in the Cheedgi neighborhood of Panjgur. The attackers fled in a car immediately.

Following the completion of legal requirements, local Levies authorities turned over the body to the victim's relatives. The attacker's motive is still unknown, and the victim lived in Khudabadan in Panjgur.

TBP report revealed that a man allegedly shot and killed his brother over a personal argument in the tragic fratricide that occurred in Sibi's Allahabad neighbourhood close to Chamra Factory. The victim's body was taken to Sibi Civil Hospital for legal proceedings, according to Edhi and police officials. While residents voiced their profound concern over the occurrence and demanded more stringent steps to prevent violent crimes, police have begun searching for the perpetrator.

Two more people were killed in two different incidents in Killa Abdullah. In the first incident, a man named Kamran shot and killed another man named Muhammad Ibrahim in Jungle Pir Alizai. In a second incident, a man named Akmal was shot and killed at Killi Lajour, Gulistan. Investigations are still in progress, and the suspects in both cases left the scene, TBP reported.

A person was killed and another injured in a car accident in Turbat. Shabbir Ahmad, a resident of Karachi's Ilyas Goth, was killed after a motorcycle carrying two people collided with another vehicle. Aqeel, another Karachi resident, was injured, according to a report by TBP. (ANI)

