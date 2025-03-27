Peshawar, Mar 27 (PTI) Six members of a family died after their car fell in a canal in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Malak Khel Kotkay, mountainous district Shangla bordering Swat and Mansehra districts.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

The ill-fated car fell into a canal due to a slippery road, according to the police.

Six people who were members of the same family died in the accident, they said.

Also Read | Andrew Tate Nearly Choked His Girlfriend Bri Stern During Rough Sex, Became More Violent When Asked To Stop: Report.

Police and rescue teams immediately reached the scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for necessary procedures.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the death of six people in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)