Kathmandu, Dec 28 (PTI) A speeding vehicle bearing an Indian registration number skidded off the road near the Indian border in Southern Nepal on Tuesday, leaving at least six people dead, including two children, and wounding three, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place when the vehicle heading towards Garuda from Gaur Municipality veered off and fell 20-feet down from the road at Garuda Municipality, which is 185-kilometer South of Kathmandu and lies near the Indian border.

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

There were altogether nine people in the vehicle and three others who sustained injuries have been admitted to a local hospital in Rautahat district, police said.

All those killed in the incident were Nepali citizens hailing from Gadhimai Municipality, spokesman of Rautahat District Police Sunil Malla told PTI, adding that "they were returning after attending a wedding ceremony".

Also Read | Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 in New York City: All You Need To Know About the Events That Will Occur on the Streets of NYC!.

Five of those who died in the incident were male, he said, adding that the identification of the sixth passenger who died in the accident could not be ascertained.

According to police, the victims had hired the vehicle for attending a wedding ceremony.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)