Copake (US), Apr 13 (AP) A twin-engine plane that crashed into a muddy field in upstate New York has left all six passengers aboard presumed dead.

The plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was reported down at noon on Saturday in Copake, New York, around 48 kilometres from its destination at the Columbia County Airport.

All six people who were aboard the plane were presumed dead, according to an official familiar with the crash, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore on Saturday confirmed the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

“It's in the middle of a field and it's pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” Salvatore said during a news conference near the scene, about 80 kilometres south of Albany.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had deployed an investigation team. They were expected to provide additional details about the investigation Sunday afternoon. (AP)

