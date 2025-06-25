Lahore, Jun 25 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six suspects for allegedly plotting terror attacks in the province.

The suspects were arrested from the district of Toba Tek Singh, some 200 kms from Lahore, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said in a statement.

A cache of sensitive materials, including maps of strategic locations, detonators, and high-grade explosives have been recovered from them, it said.

“The suspects were actively plotting attacks on a mosque and the local railway station. Had they succeeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic," it said.

In its statement, the CTD claimed that the suspects were working under the aegis of Indian intelligence. However, it did not provide any evidence to support its claim.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigation is underway, the CTD said.

