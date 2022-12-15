Bratislava (Slovakia), Dec 15 (AP) Slovakia's coalition government has fallen after losing a parliamentary no-confidence vote Thursday, a move that could lead to an early election.

In the country's 150-seat Parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than 76 needed, voted to oust the three-party minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the coalition government in September.

Freedom and Solidarity head Richard Sulik accused the government of incompetence and losing its anti-corruption drive.

President Zuzana Caputova will have to appoint a new prime minister. Several opposition and coalition parties have indicated they would prefer an early election. A two-thirds parliamentary majority would be needed to hold such an election.

Caputova might ask Heger's government to stay in office with reduced powers until an early vote can take place.

The opposition would stand a good chance to win such a snap ballot, recent polls suggested.

Slovakia's next regularly scheduled parliamentary election is not until February 2024. (AP)

