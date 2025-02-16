Sao Paulo, Feb 15 (AP) A small plane crashed Saturday in Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The private aircraft went down in vegetation in the municipality of Quadra, about 160 kilometres from the state capital, Sao Paulo.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

Local firefighters said they found two charred bodies. Authorities did not release their identities.

The Brazilian Air Force had recorded 19 airplane accidents this year, five of them fatal, before Saturday's crash.

Also Read | Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani's India Visit: Qatar's Amir To Visit India on February 17-18, Will Hold Talks With President Droupadi Murmuand PM Narendra Modi.

On February 7, another small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo shortly after taking off from a private airport, killing the pilot and the plane's owner.

An aircraft crash last August in Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo, killed all 72 people on board. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)