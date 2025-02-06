An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed near Bahreta Sani village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely. Upon receiving the report, the local administration promptly sent a rescue team to the crash site. The cause of the accident remains unknown. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the reason behind the crash. No casualties have been reported so far. IAF Plane Crash in Agra: MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes in Uttar Pradesh, No Casualties (See Pic and Video).

IAF Plane Crash in Shivpuri

A Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft today crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while on a routine training sortie. Waiting for more information on the pilots. This was a twin seater aircraft. ⁦@ThePrintIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/dVyUZWVkZ1 — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) February 6, 2025

A twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft today crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while it was on a routine training sortie. A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash. More details are awaited: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/I1mMYpN6gj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

