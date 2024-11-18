A single-engine plane crashed near the Pomona Dragstrip in the US state of California during the NHRA Finals on Sunday, November 17, injuring four people. The Piper PA-32, on its final approach to Brackett Airport, struck a maintenance trailer and several vehicles before crashing into a parking lot just feet from the dragstrip. Two passengers aboard the plane suffered critical injuries, while the pilot and another passenger sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately, no bystanders were harmed in the incident. The NHRA Finals were briefly paused but resumed around 1 PM after the crash. US Plane Crash: Close Shave for Golfer After Small Aircraft Crashes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Video Surfaces.

