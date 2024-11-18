A single-engine plane crashed near the Pomona Dragstrip in the US state of California during the NHRA Finals on Sunday, November 17, injuring four people. The Piper PA-32, on its final approach to Brackett Airport, struck a maintenance trailer and several vehicles before crashing into a parking lot just feet from the dragstrip. Two passengers aboard the plane suffered critical injuries, while the pilot and another passenger sustained moderate injuries. Fortunately, no bystanders were harmed in the incident. The NHRA Finals were briefly paused but resumed around 1 PM after the crash. US Plane Crash: Close Shave for Golfer After Small Aircraft Crashes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Video Surfaces.

A Piper PA-32 single-engine plane crashed into a parking lot just feet from a dragstrip where the #NHRAFinals were being held in #Pomona. The plane hit multiple vehicles including a truck, motorcycle and camping trailer. Four people in the plane were injured. #NHRA pic.twitter.com/PvFa1w2kjc — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 18, 2024

🚨🇺🇸 PLANE CRASH AT POMONA DRAGSTRIP DURING NHRA FINALS; 4 INJURED A single-engine plane crashed near the Pomona Dragstrip during the NHRA Finals, injuring four people on board. The plane, on final landing to Brackett Airport, crashed after striking a maintenance trailer and… pic.twitter.com/82QTHP0spq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 18, 2024

