New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited the Dream Vision art exhibition by Russian artist Nikas Safronov at the Lalit Kala Akademi on December 8, the Russian Embassy said on Thursday.

Safronov gave her a personal tour of the exhibition, explaining the central artworks and the project's concept. During their interaction, Sonia Gandhi recalled her earlier visits to Russia and said that some of the paintings brought back vivid memories of moments that remain meaningful to her.

The Russian Embassy in India shared the visit on X, posting, "On December 8, Parliamentary Chairperson of the Indian National Congress @INCIndia Sonia Gandhi visited the 'Dream Vision' exhibition by #Russia'n artist Nikas Safronov at the Lalit Kala Akademi in #NewDelhi."

The Dream Vision exhibition will remain open to visitors in the national capital until December 21. It will later move to Mumbai, where it will be displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art from December 25 to January 15. (ANI)

