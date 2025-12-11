New Delhi, December 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity." PM Narendra Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Great Prime Minister’ Remark, Affirms ‘Very Positive’ India-US Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi Speaks With US President Donald Trump

Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2025

According to a press statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of ties between the two countries. They underlined the need to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially as India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations. "PM and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade," the release said.

PM Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) framework for the 21st century. ‘I’ll Always Be Friends With PM Narendra Modi, Nothing to Worry About’: Donald Trump Affirms ‘Special Relationship’ Between India-US (Watch Video).

The leaders discussed regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common strategic interests. Both sides agreed to remain in touch as high-level engagements continue. The talks come amid the ongoing India-US trade talks.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)