Johannesburg [South Africa] August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle finally occurred on Thursday night when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made major changes to his cabinet including the finance minister position.

He said the country is facing several challenges such as accelerating vaccination programme, ensuring peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction as well as rebuilding the economy.

"I am therefore making changes to the national executive to improve the capacity of the government to effectively undertake these tasks," he said during a national address.

Ramaphosa announced Enoch Godongwana as the new minister of finance after the former minister Tito Mboweni requested the president to excuse him from his duties. Former speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise has been announced as the new defence and military veterans minister, replacing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Suspended Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who was embroiled in some corruption scandal, resigned from his position and has been replaced by his former deputy minister Joe Phaahla.

Another notable change was to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.

"This is to ensure that the country's domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation," Ramaphosa said. (ANI/Xinhua)

