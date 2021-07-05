Cape Town [South Africa], July 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Jacob Zuma, South Africa's former president, on Sunday announced his refusal to serve his 15-months prison sentence.

On Tuesday, the 79-year-old former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Zuma, who ruled the country between 2009 and 2018, failed to comply with a court order to appear before the state commission and give evidence in a corruption inquiry. On Friday, Zuma filed an appeal where he asked the court to annul its decision calling the sentence he received "cruel and degrading."

"The sentence reminds our people of apartheid days, sending someone to jail without trial could be a travesty to our justice. No need for me to go to jail because we have already approached the courts," Zuma told journalists.

The ex-president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during the nine years of his presidency. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid a sprawling corruption scandal. (ANI/Sputnik)

