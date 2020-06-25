Seoul, Jun 25 (AP) South Korea has reported 28 more coronavirus cases as the country strives to suppress a resurgence of the virus, mostly in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

The figures released Thursday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the country's total to 12,563 cases, with 282 deaths.

The agency says 10,974 people have recovered, while 1,307 patients are still in COVID-19 treatment.

South Korea has seen an uptick in infections since easing its strict social distancing rules.

But the daily increase hasn't reached the level of late February and early March, when South Korea saw hundreds of new cases every day.

Most of recent cases have been associated with nightlife establishments, church gatherings, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers. (AP)

