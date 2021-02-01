Seoul [South Korea], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua) South Korea reported 305 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 78,508.

The daily caseload was the lowest in 70 days since Nov. 23 due mainly to a lower number of tests over the weekend.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 104 were Seoul residents and 89 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,328.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,425. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

A total of 452 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 68,309. The total recovery rate was 87.01 per cent.

The country tested more than 5.66 million people, among whom 5,433,878 tested negative for the virus and 149,456 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)