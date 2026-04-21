New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, on Tuesday, concluded his three-day official visit to India, strengthening cooperation in shipping, maritime logistics and shipbuilding, while delivering a wide range of strategic outcomes between the two nations.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit resulted in 21 key outcomes spanning strategic vision documents, agreements, and institutional frameworks, significantly advancing the India-Republic of Korea (ROK) partnership.

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President Lee was seen off at the conclusion of his visit by Minister of State Harsh Malhotra. In a post on X, the MEA described the visit as "productive", noting that it placed the India-South Korea partnership on a stronger footing with a forward-looking agenda.

"A productive visit concludes as President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea departs from India. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra. The visit delivered tangible outcomes in key areas and placed the India-South Korea partnership on a stronger footing, with a forward-looking agenda," the post stated.

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During his visit, President Lee held extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with both sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in shipbuilding, port development, and maritime logistics under the "India-ROK Comprehensive Framework for Partnership in Shipbuilding, Shipping and Maritime Logistics".

The two leaders also endorsed a shared vision titled 'VOYAGES' (Vision for Operation of Yard Assisted Growth with Efficiency and Scale), aimed at scaling up cooperation in maritime industries by leveraging complementary strengths. India highlighted opportunities for large-scale shipbuilding clusters and invited South Korean companies to participate as key partners in design, manufacturing, and operations.

Both sides welcomed ongoing and proposed collaborations, including joint shipyard development projects and industry partnerships, as well as India's ambitious plan to procure over 400 vessels, creating opportunities worth approximately USD 25 billion. They also supported cooperation in upgrading existing shipyards and expanding ancillary industries.

In addition to maritime cooperation, multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and frameworks were signed across sectors such as ports, technology, trade, climate, culture, and finance. Key agreements included cooperation in port development, science and technology, digital infrastructure, and green growth initiatives.

The visit also saw announcements such as the launch of an Economic Security Dialogue, participation in multilateral initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and plans to commemorate 2028-29 as the Year of India-ROK Friendship.

India and South Korea share a robust Special Strategic Partnership, and the latest visit is expected to further deepen cooperation across key sectors while contributing to regional and global economic stability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)