Madrid, Jun 8 (AP) Spain's opposition party staged a protest in Madrid that drew tens of thousands of attendees on Sunday, calling for the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and demanding new elections.

The Popular Party organised the rally with the slogan 'Mafia or democracy,' in response to alleged corruption scandals involving Sanchez's political allies and family.

Sanchez is being corralled by a series of legal cases — all still in the investigative phase — that have focused on a former member of his Cabinet as well as his wife and, most recently, his brother. (AP)

