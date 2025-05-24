Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed satisfaction with the response the all-party delegation received in Japan and said that there was spontaneous support for India's position on terrorism.

Khurshid, who is part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha-led delegations, told ANI, "It's been very satisfying and a great visit. We were very encouraged that there was spontaneous support for India's position on terrorism. There is a complete consensus here against any form of terrorism, and a very special condolence was conveyed for the loss that we suffered in Pahalgam."

The delegation, comprising members of both ruling and opposition parties, is engaging with the Indian community in Japan to raise awareness about the threat posed by terrorism.

Khurshid said that during meetings with the delegation, Japan was supportive of India's position on terrorism.

"We have declared a suspension of Operation Sindoor, but we have obviously given some messages for the future, and it will be important for countries like Japan to support us all the way. Japan had an open mind, supportive of our position on terrorism. We produced very cogent evidence that is available," Khurshid said.

Khurshid further highlighted the need of a solid relationship with Japan for economic and political connectivity.

"When it comes to choosing between India and Pakistan, our solid relationship with Japan matters. It matters in terms of the economic connectivity that we have with them, also our political connectivity with them. So we stand at a great advantage here but we need to take that advantage to a conclusion," Khurshid said.

Khurshid is part of the Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation, which is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism.

The other members of the delegation are BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI-M John Brittas, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The all-party delegation's visit to Japan demonstrates India's national consensus on combating terrorism. Despite political differences, the MPs are united in their stance against terrorism and Pakistan's role in promoting it. (ANI)

