Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political catastrophe that fueled unrest in Sri Lanka followed by the subsequent fall of the government, local police have identified 59 social media groups which reportedly instigated violence at the Galle face protest site on Monday.

A massive protest against the Sri Lankan government, and particularly the Rajapaksa family has been going on in the Galle Face Green area of Colombo.

Responding to Colombo Page, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said, "59 such social media groups and their group admins who have organized violent acts and crimes using social media networks in the Galle Face on May 9th."

The spokesman further said that legal action would be taken against them for these crimes even if they were outside of the island.

The violence, that proliferated through social media took place in various other parts of the island, including the Kollupitiya areas as well.

The investigations have already been launched against them under the Computer Crimes Act and criminal law, Colombo Page reported, quoting Sri Lankan police.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. (ANI)

