Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 10 (ANI): A sacred and deeply symbolic return journey is being undertaken as a high-level Indian delegation, led by Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, who have travelled to Colombo to receive and escort the Holy Buddha Relics of Devni Mori back to India on February 11. The exposition of the relics was promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Sri Lanka last April.

In Sri Lanka, the delegation is witnessing extraordinary scenes of devotion, as thousands of faithful are standing in long queues for hours, patiently waiting to pay veneration, offering flowers, prayers, and silent homage with folded hands and tearful eyes. The atmosphere is resonating with profound faith, reflecting how the sacred presence of the Relics is touching countless hearts and reaffirming the shared spiritual heritage binding India and Sri Lanka. One has seen a number of centenarians visit the holy relics, just as some mothers brought their newlyborn babies for the blessings.

The return of the Holy Buddha Relics to India is thus unfolding not merely as a ceremonial transfer, but as a living pilgrimage of faith, gratitude, and collective spiritual awakening. As the Relics are being formally entrusted to the Indian delegation, the moment is echoing with the blessings of the Sri Lankan Sangha and the heartfelt goodwill of devotees who are embracing the sacred presence with unwavering devotion. Guided by the compassionate leadership of the two distinguished dignitaries, the Relics are beginning their homeward journey to Devni Mori, carrying with them the prayers of millions and the timeless message of the Buddha of peace, compassion, and harmony, while reaffirming that these sacred treasures are living symbols of the Buddha Dhamma, uniting nations and peoples through shared faith, enduring values, and a common civilisational soul.

This historic movement is taking place against the backdrop of one of Asia's oldest civilisational relationships. India-Sri Lanka Buddhist relations are standing as a timeless bond, rooted in the ancient transmission of the Buddha Dhamma from the Indian subcontinent to the island over two millennia ago and continuously nourished through pilgrimage traditions, monastic exchanges, and scholarly cooperation. In contemporary times, this sacred relationship is being further strengthened through sustained institutional engagement, with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, playing a deeply facilitative and catalytic role. The IBC is actively serving as a bridge between Sangha communities, academic institutions, and policy stakeholders of both countries, enabling dialogues, cultural exchanges, joint commemorations, sacred expositions, and scholarly collaborations that reaffirm common spiritual heritage.

In this context, two major exhibitions curated by the IBC, which are "Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and its Related Activities with Sri Lanka" and "Sacred Relic and Cultural Engagement of Contemporary India", was visited by the heads of the return delegation, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel and Chowna Mein. During the course of the last few days one witnessed devout Sri Lankans not just visiting the exhibits, but praying to the various Buddhist sites on display with reverence. Pertinently, IBC has had a close association with the two states represented by these dignitaries. It is being recalled for the Governor of Madhya Pradesh that the sacred Sanchi relics of Arihant Sariputta and Arihant Mogallana were earlier taken to Thailand as part of an international Holy Relic Exposition in 2024, reflecting Madhya Pradesh's important contribution to global Buddhist outreach. In the case of the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, reference is being made to the IBC-facilitated event on "Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of North East India" held in Namsai last year, as well as to his special participation at the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit, held in New Delhi on 24-25 January 2026, underscoring his personal association with India's contemporary Buddhist engagement.

Complementing these developments, the IBC organised "Friends of IBC Meet" in Colombo on February 6, 2026, which successfully convened as a meaningful gathering bringing together members of the Sri Lankan Sangha, scholars, cultural practitioners, and well-wishers to venerate the Holy Buddha Relics from Devni Mori, India, and to celebrate Sri Lanka's enduring contribution to the global Buddhist community.

The programme saw the participation of more than 60 senior Sangha members, including the three Mahanayakas, and commenced with invocation and blessings by Most Ven. Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero of Sri Lanka who is also the President of IBC, followed by welcome remarks from the incumbent Secretary General, Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden. The origins and decade-long journey of IBC were recalled through a special short film, underscoring the organisation's steady growth since its conception during the visit of the late Most Ven. Lama Lobsang to Sri Lanka and its formal establishment in 2012. The presence and address of the Acting High Commissioner of India, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Indian High Commission and IBC, particularly in facilitating the ongoing Holy Buddha Relics Exposition and advancing people-to-people and spiritual ties between the two countries.

The programme's intellectual and cultural depth further demonstrated its success. A special talk on the "Role of Sri Lanka in the Global Buddhist Community" by Senior Prof. Ven. Miriswatte Wimalagnana Thero from the Postgraduate Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Sri Lanka highlighted the island's historic and contemporary leadership in preserving and disseminating Buddha Dhamma. A short film tracing the spread of Buddhism across Asia enriched participants' understanding of the tradition's civilisational journey, while the "Indo-Sri Lankan Pali Dialogue," moderated by the Director General of IBC, Abhijit Halder, brought together eminent scholars and monks from both countries to discuss the preservation and promotion of Pali following its recognition as a classical Indian language by the Government of India. The cultural performance by Sankyassa Nrutya Sangsadan added a vibrant artistic dimension to the evening. Concluding remarks by Deputy Secretary General Dr. Damenda Porage captured the spirit of gratitude, continuity, and shared purpose that characterised the gathering, leaving participants with a renewed sense of commitment to strengthening Indo-Sri Lankan Buddhist ties and the broader mission of IBC.

The engagement between the Sri Lankan and Indian monks, scholars and academicians in an international setting generated several invaluable ideas and initiatives that would play a defined role on reaffirming the close bonds between the two nations.

(This article has been authored by Dr. Portia B. Conrad, Head of the International Relations Division at IBC.) (ANI)

