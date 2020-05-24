World News | Sri Lanka Election Road Map Under Process

World. (File Image)

Colombo, May 24 (PTI) The Election Commission of Sri Lanka on Sunday said a road map to hold Parliamentary Elections was being made in consultation with health authorities.

Sri Lanka in mid-April postponed the parliamentary elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nine people and infected over 1,100 others in the island nation so far.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule and called for snap elections on April 25.

"We had continuous meetings with health authorities in the last three months," Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told reporters on Sunday.

Now, there is uncertainty on the revised date to elect the 225-member assembly for its five-year term. The Election Commission has reported to the Supreme Court its inability to hold the polls on June 20.

"Our discussions were on social distancing, washing of hands, sanitising and all health requirements during the election process," said Deshapriya.

The Election Commission's decision to hold the election on June 20 has been challenged in the apex court by Opposition parties and civil society activists.

The petitions stated that the health threats posed by COVID-19 would make it near-impossible to hold free and fair elections.

Some petitions have questioned President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision to dismiss the Parliament on March 2 and call for an election six months ahead of schedule.

"I am unable to tell you as to when the election could be held as it is now before the court", Deshapriya stressed.

The next hearing of the cases in the Supreme Court is on May 26.

