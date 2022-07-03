Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka will receive three ships containing petrol and diesel this month and another in August, the Chairman of Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, said on Saturday as it will give relief to the people facing fuel shortages.

One ship is expected to arrive between July 13 and 15 and another ship is scheduled to reach between July 29 and 31. And the last one will reach the island nation between August 10 and 15, Daily Mirror Online reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Sagala Ratnayake stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has confirmed a Petrol shipment that is likely to arrive in the country on July 22.

Sagala Ratnayake also mentioned that several discussions and attempts to secure a fuel shipment before the expected date are being carried out, the News Wire reported.

The PM's chief of staff added that a shipment of Diesel of 38,000 MT is also expected to arrive in the country between the 11 and 15 of July.

Ratnayake further claimed that while one Petrol shipment from India is expected to arrive by July 22 and the CPC has been carrying out efforts to secure a Petrol shipment by July 10.

A total of 11,000 MT of Diesel, 5,000 MT of Petrol, 30,000 MT of Furnace Oil, and 800 MT of Jet Fuel are currently available in the country, the News Wire reported citing Ratnayake.

The current Diesel stocks in the country will only be used for essential services until the arrival of a new shipment.

33,000 MT of gas will arrive in the country in July, and a total of 100,000 MT of gas will be procured for the next four months, the local media reported.

Shipments are due on 6th, 10th, 16th, 19th, 21st, and 31st July, it added.

