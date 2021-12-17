Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 17 (ANI): The Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society will be organising teaching on Maha Satipatthana Sutta for the Maha Sangha in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore on 17 and 18 December 2021 online from 8 AM to 9:30 AM Sri Lanka time.

The information was shared by Dr Damenda Porange, president, Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society and Deputy Secretary-General, International Buddhist Confederation.

"It is with pleasure I am writing to you that the above holy teaching of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been scheduled on 17 and 18 December 2021 online from 8 AM to 9.30 AM Sri Lanka time. The teaching will be on Maha Satipatthana Sutta for the Maha Sangha in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore," read the press release of Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society.

Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society is the organizer from Sri Lanka. The co-organizers are ASEAN Dhammaduta Project- Thailand, Tibetan Buddhist Centre - Singapore and Malaysia, Buddhadasa Indapanno Archives - Suan Mokkh Bangkok, Thailand, Srivijaya State Buddhist College of Tangerang - Banten Indonesia and Theravada Buddhist Council of Malaysia - Malaysia, added the press release.

Other participants include Dr Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Maha Nayake Thero, Dr Omalpe Sobhitha Nayake Thero, Prof Pallekande Rathanasara Anunayake Thero, Madampagama Assaji Anunayake Thero, Narampanawe Ananda Nayake Thero and over 600 Maha Sangha from Sri Lanka.

Mahasatipatthana sutta, the Great Discourse on establishing awareness, is one of the most important discourses expounded by the Buddha. (ANI)

