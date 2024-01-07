Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva visited the Guruvayur temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Saturday evening.

Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly welcomed by Devaswom Chairman VK Vijayan, Administrator KP Vinayan, and other Devaswom staff.

After seeking the deity's blessings, the Devaswom chairman presented the minister with the prasad of Guruvayurappan, consisting of kalabha, fruit, sugar, and a tirumudi mala (chain).

Moreover, the minister was in Ernakulam to attend a wedding ceremony.

Highlighting the longstanding ties between India and Sri Lanka, with a history spanning over 2,500 years, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes the deep-rooted intellectual, cultural, religious, and linguistic connections between the two nations.

In recent years, the relationship has been marked by close contacts at all levels, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both countries share a broad understanding of major issues of international interest.

Moreover, political relations between the two countries have been marked by high-level exchangesof visits at regular intervals.

The Cultural Cooperation Agreement signed by the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka on November 29, 1977 at New Delhi forms the basis for periodic Cultural Exchange Programmes between the two countries. (ANI)

