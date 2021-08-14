Colombo, Aug 14 (PTI) Sri Lankan police on Saturday arrested a sacked Air Force officer following a complaint filed by a foreign diplomatic institution, saying the man had warned them of a possible attack.

Officials said the arrested person was identified as Keerthi Ratnayake. "He was an ex-Airforce man who had been fired on disciplinary grounds," Police Spokesman Ajith Rohana told reporters.

Rohana said the complaint had been lodged at Kollupitiya Police Station, Colombo city ward, where most of the diplomatic missions and international organisations are located.

Ratnayake was arrested by officials of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) following a complaint made by the international institution based in Colombo, which has not been named, that the man had warned them of a possible attack against the institution.

Further investigations are underway, Rohana said.

