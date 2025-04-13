Colombo, Apr 13 (PTI) Sri Lanka's state power entity asked all rooftop solar power generators to switch off their systems from Sunday until April 21 to avoid an island-wide blackout, a statement said.

The volunteer switch-off will prevent an imbalance in the systems owing to a low daytime electricity demand during the current national New Year holiday.

“Due to the extended holiday period and sunny weather, national electricity demand has plummeted to historic lows, while very high variable renewable energy (VRE) contribution is placing an extraordinary stress on the national grid," a statement said.

“As a result the grid inertia has been critically reduced, leaving it highly vulnerable to sudden disruptions. Even a minor fluctuation could trigger partial outages or a nationwide blackout," it added.

The solar switch off has been requested until 3 pm every day.

On February 9, such an imbalance caused an island-wide blackout.

A surge in solar generation over the demand caused a grid stuck up, officials said.

