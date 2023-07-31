Sharjah [UAE], July 31 (ANI/WAM): The Emirate of Sharjah has stepped up efforts to expand the scope of its sustainable sectors especially public transport by providing fully electric vehicles and buses to meet the needs of passengers as part of a positive and effective contribution to sustainability without harming the environment.

As part of its efforts to provide sustainable mobility solutions and provide environmentally friendly means of transportation to residents in the emirate, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched 10 fully electric vehicles, in addition to two electric buses with a capacity of 27 passengers.

The SRTA began its green transition by introducing a fleet of modern and environmentally friendly taxis, which are being constantly modernised and upgraded. The authority currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles that run on electricity and fuel to save the environment.

The emirate encourages all members of society to benefit from its massive fleet of public transport buses and electric taxis that operate around the clock and meet the needs of residents in various areas of the emirate. (ANI/WAM)

