Washington, Jan 11 (AP) A consumer advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Starbucks Wednesday, saying the company's claim that its coffee is ethically sourced is false and misleading.

The National Consumers League cited media reports of abuses on farms that supply coffee and tea to Starbucks. The group said the cases cast doubt on Starbucks' packaging, which states that the company is “committed to 100% ethical coffee sourcing.”

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: Amazon To Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Its Prime Video and MGM Studios, Says Report.

Starbucks said Wednesday it was aware of the lawsuit and will “aggressively defend against the asserted claims.” The lawsuit was filed in Superior Court in the District of Columbia.

Among the incidents cited in the lawsuit was a 2022 case in which police rescued 17 workers — including three teenagers — from a coffee farm in Brazil where they were made to work outdoors without protective equipment and lift 130-pound sacks of coffee. The case was covered by Repórter Brasil, a group of journalists that investigates workers' rights and environmental issues.

Also Read | Hunter Biden, Son of US President Joe Biden, Makes Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill As GOP Takes First Step To Hold Him in Contempt of Congress (Watch Videos).

Starbucks said Wednesday it had no information about that case.

“We take allegations like these extremely seriously and are actively engaged with farms to ensure they adhere to our standards,” the company said.

The lawsuit also cites a 2023 report by class="article_title">World News | Starbucks Sued by Consumer Group That Calls Its Claim of Ethical Sourcing 'false and Misleading'

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A consumer advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Starbucks Wednesday, saying the company's claim that its coffee is ethically sourced is false and misleading.