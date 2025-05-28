Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan for promoting terrorism, former Union Minister of State, External Affairs and member of the all-party delegation to European countries, MJ Akbar said that Pakistan has a "big misconception" that terrorism will succeed in the present time.

MJ Akbar, who is part of the Ravi Shankar Prasad-led all-party delegation to France and other nations, highlighted that for the first time after the Second World War, state-sponsored terrorism started in Pakistan.

Also Read | iPhone Exports From India: Apple's Shipments of India-Made iPhones to US Surged 76% to 3 Million Units in April, Says Omdia Report.

He said that Pakistan sent 5000 terrorists to Kashmir on October 22, 1947 and chose the path of terrorism when issues could have been sorted through talks. MJ Akbar also hailed PM Narendra Modi, who believed that the "war" he had begun against terrorism would ensure the safety of India and the whole world. The former MoS External Affairs also highlighted that the world should understand the threat of terrorism and its consequences.

"Our mission is a very serious one. It has come at a time when the world should be aware of the threat of terrorism, its consequences and how far it reaches. Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, I believe that the war that our country has started against terrorism will keep our country safe and the world safe. In today's era, if terrorism started after the Second World War, state-sponsored terrorism started from Pakistan, and its date was 22 October 1947, when Pakistan sent 5000 terrorists to Kashmir. All these issues could have been resolved through talks, but Pakistan chose terrorism, and to date, they believe that terrorism will succeed; they are under a big misconception", MJ Akbar told ANI.

Also Read | Trump vs California: US President Donald Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete AB Hernandez's Participation in CIF State Finals.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Head of the Indian all-party delegation to European countries, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, highlighted the complex relationship between Pakistan and terrorism. He emphasised that the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has effectively disappeared.

While briefing French journalists in Paris, he said that there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN, and terrorism is an instrument of state policy in Pakistan, with the military establishment supporting terrorist groups.

"Today, there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN. The distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has withered away. Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. You know that there is no democracy there," said the BJP MP.

He emphasised that terrorism is not just an India-centric issue but a global phenomenon, with Pakistan-based terrorist groups and patrons involved in the majority of cases.

"Terrorism is not just India-centric; terrorism is now a global phenomenon. In the majority of the cases, terrorists, their patrons, and the groups, terror groups based in Pakistan, have direct or indirect involvement," said Prasad.

Narrating the background of the India-Pakistan conflict, Prasad highlighted that both countries have fought four wars and India has never been the aggressor in conflicts with Pakistan, but has responded conclusively to protect its sovereignty, including the recent Operation Sindoor.

"The most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India was decisively promoted to Field Marshal. This is this state of denial," Prasad also said.

The Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation is visiting the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation members also include Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Pankaj Saran.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Modi government has deployed seven multi-party delegations globally to highlight Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism and reinforce India's stance of zero tolerance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)