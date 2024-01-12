Bangkok, Jan 12 (AP) World shares were mixed on Friday, while Tokyo's benchmark extended its New Year rally, trading well above 35,000 and at its highest level since 1990.

US futures inched higher and oil prices surged more than USD 1 a barrel.

Also Read | UK: Female Prison Officer Caught Engaging in Sexual Activities With Inmate on Secret Camera in Store Cupboard at HMP Birmingham, Jailed.

Germany's DAX jumped 1 per cent to 16,710.98 and the CAC40 in Paris gained 1.2 per cent to 7,474.57. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.8 per cent to 7,635.15. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5 per cent to 35,577.11 capping a week of strong gains that have taken it to levels not seen since 1990, when Japan's asset bubbles were beginning to deflate at the outset of an era of faltering growth.

Also Read | Russia Says Defense Industry Worker Arrested for Providing Information to Poland About Moscow's Production.

The yen's weakness against the US dollar has boosted Japanese exporters like industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp., whose shares rose 2.1 per cent on Friday.

Taiwan's Taiex declined 0.2 per cent to 17,512.83 on the eve of presidential and legislative elections that will test the self-governed island's relations both with Beijing and with Washington.

China reported that its exports and imports edged higher in December in a sign that its economic recovery remains uneven, though global demand may be reviving as central banks halt their latest round of inflation-fighting interest rate increases.

Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in December, the third consecutive month of declines and a sign of persisting weakness in demand. The producer price index — which measures prices that factories charge wholesalers — fell 2.7 per cent in the 15th straight month that it has fallen.

Some of that growth was fuelled by a nearly 64 per cent increase in auto exports in 2023, to 4.1 million passenger cars, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported Thursday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed early gains, falling 0.4per cent to 16,244.58. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2per cent to 2,881.98.

The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.1per cent to 2,537.17, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also edged 0.1per cent lower, to 7,501.40.

India's Sensex advanced 1.4per cent and Bangkok's SET rose 0.4 per cent.

On Thursday, Wall Street wobbled after the update on inflation raised questions about when the Federal Reserve could begin the cuts to interest rates that investors crave so much.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1per cent and the Dow rose less than 0.1per cent. The Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1 per cent.

Stocks had been roaring toward record heights on expectations that a cooldown in inflation would convince the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply in 2024, which would boost prices for investments. Thursday morning's inflation report showed US consumers paid prices that were 3.4per cent higher overall in December than a year earlier. That's an acceleration from November's 3.1per cent inflation rate and a touch warmer than economists expected.

But trends underneath the surface may have been a bit more encouraging. After stripping out food and fuel prices, which can shift sharply from month to month, the rise in prices from November into December was close to economists' expectations.

The inflation data sent Treasury yields on a jagged run in the bond market. After sinking from Wednesday night into Thursday, they jumped immediately after the report's release but then began yo-yoing. By late afternoon, they were lower, helping stock indexes to recover much of their earlier losses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.97per cent early Friday. It's down from more than 5per cent in October.

Early Friday, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude was up USD 1.68 at USD 73.70, a 2.3per cent jump. It rose 65 cents to USD 72.02 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained USD 1.63 to USD 79.02 per barrel.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar was at 145.00 Japanese yen, down from 145.28. The euro rose to USD 1.0977 from USD 1.0971. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)