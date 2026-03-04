Geneva [Switzerland] March 4 (ANI): The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) hosted a significant side event on the margins of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), focusing on transnational repression, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The discussion featured key representatives from communities impacted by state-driven cross-border repression, including Sarah from STP Germany, Zumrita Akrin of the Uyghur Congress, Lebin Ding representing the Felang Goan Chinese community, and Thinley Chukki, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama from the Office of Tibet in Geneva. As noted in the CTA report, the event was attended by delegates from 12 Member States affiliated with UN Permanent Missions, alongside civil society actors, with more than 40 participants present.

In her opening remarks, Representative Thinley Chukki thanked STP for organising the event and underscored the value of amplifying the lived experiences of individuals subjected to transnational repression while identifying forward-looking solutions. She pointed to ongoing shortcomings in international human rights systems to ensure accountability, noting that despite established global mechanisms, safeguards for human rights defenders remain inadequate.

Referring to the Tibetan context, Chukki described how transnational repression takes multiple interconnected forms. She stated that relatives of Tibetans living in exile are routinely targeted within Tibet as a means of intimidation. According to the CTA report, Chinese authorities allegedly compel Tibetans inside Tibet to provide information about family members abroad, facilitating monitoring and harassment of Tibetans residing in democratic nations.

She further noted that exile bodies, particularly the Central Tibetan Administration, are subjected to sustained efforts aimed at discrediting them. These include cyberattacks, smear campaigns against democratically elected leaders, and pressure exerted on their family members. Religious institutions and the legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama have likewise faced coordinated global defamation efforts, manipulation, and online harassment. Chukki also highlighted the digital aspect of transnational repression, explaining that Tibetan activists and human rights advocates are frequently targeted through surveillance on social media platforms, online intimidation, and cyber monitoring intended to silence advocacy for human rights both inside Tibet and internationally, as cited by the CTA report.

Addressing accountability measures, Chukki urged governments to formally acknowledge transnational repression as an infringement of both national sovereignty and fundamental human rights. She praised Switzerland for issuing an official research study recognising such practices and encouraged other countries to implement comparable approaches. Governments, she said, should strengthen awareness within judicial and law enforcement institutions to ensure that complaints from victims are treated seriously and create accessible reporting systems for such violations, pointing to Germany's developing framework as a constructive model, according to the CTA report.

Chukki also called on the UN system to confront instances of retaliation experienced by activists and human rights defenders within its own mechanisms. She observed that Tibetan and Uyghur representatives often encounter heightened screening and security procedures during UN-related engagements, describing this as another manifestation of transnational repression. In closing, she stressed the pressing need for global acknowledgement, comprehensive safeguards, and coordinated international action to counter transnational repression and to guarantee that human rights defenders are able to work securely and without fear, the CTA report concluded. (ANI)

