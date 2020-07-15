Athens, Jul 15 (AP) Stricter health checks have gone into effect at Greece's border with Bulgaria following an increase in tourism-related COVID-19 cases.

Starting Wednesday, all incoming travellers crossing the border are required to carry negative test results, issued in the previous 72 hours and translated into English.

The new rules saw a drop in arrivals compared to recent days early Wednesday. The Promachonas-Kulata border with Bulgaria is the only crossing that has been open for non-essential travel after lockdown measures were eased.

Also Wednesday, plans to lift a ban on direct flights from the U.K. officially went into effect with services due to resume Thursday.

Health experts advising the government want tougher enforcement of health safety rules, warning that public compliance is low after months of strict lockdown.

Dozens of health care workers staged a protest outside the prime minister's office to demand better staffing at public hospitals due to the pandemic. (AP)

