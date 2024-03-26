Geneva [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh held a bilateral meeting with the parliamentary delegation of Armenia led by Hakob Arshakyan, the Vice President of the national assembly, on the sidelines of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) event, said a press release.

Appreciating Armenia's support extended to India in all its multilateral initiatives, Harivansh said that the strong partnership between the two countries continues to grow and expand into multiple areas of cooperation.

Referring to the parliamentary cooperation between two countries, Harivansh said that being parliamentary democracies, two countries have common ideas of governance which gives an opportunity to collaborate and share experience on journey of the two countries.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman further said that both India and Armenia have rich cultural heritages and the two countries could further enhance focus on promoting cultural exchanges, such as art exhibitions, film festivals, and academic collaborations, to foster mutual understanding and appreciation.

Speaking about the bilateral relations between two countries, Harivansh said that there is an immense potential to explore various areas of engagement in parliamentary affairs. Exploring potential economic partnerships, particularly in sectors like technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy, will add a new dimension of economic relations of India and Armenia.

Given the geopolitical dynamics in the respective regions, Indian and Armenian can come together for promoting peace and stability, as well as addressing common security challenges, Harivansh added.

Deputy Chairman further underlined that shared democratic values, pluralism, and respect for human rights can serve as a foundation for strengthening ties and collaborating on global issues of common concern.

"Enhancing people-to-people contacts through initiatives like student exchanges, tourism promotion, and youth programs can foster greater understanding and friendship between the two nations," he said

Highlighting the importance of diaspora, Harivansh said that strong diaspora can contribute to strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries.

Deputy Chairman also met the Inter-Parliamentary Union President, Tulia Ackson, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Harivansh congratulated her on assuming the charge of IPU President. He expressed hope that their meeting will renew their commitment and strengthen their collaboration with the IPU, and through it with the world parliaments.

An Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Harivansh, is presently attending the 148th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation is comprised of five members from Rajya Sabha namely; S Niranjan Reddy, Sujeet Kumar, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda and Sumitra. (ANI)

