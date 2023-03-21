Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Mar 21 (PTI) A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, the country's meteorologicial department said, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.8 Jolts Pakistan and Afghanistan, Residents Flee Homes (Watch Video).

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries. According to initial reports, tremors were felt in various cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Ramadan Moon Sighting in UK, US, Canada, Philippines Live News Update: Crescent Not Sighted in Saudi Arabia, Ramzan 1444 To Begin on March 23.

At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, an emergency was declared in the hospitals of federal capital on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the report said.

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan in June last year, which killed over 1,000 people.

The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)