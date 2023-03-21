Islamabad, March 21: A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, the country's meteorologicial department said, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Delhi Fire Services Says They Received Call About Tilting of Building in Shakarpur.

Massive Earthquake in Pakistan

The quake shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Swat, Noeshera, Multan, Swat, Shangla and other places, media reports said. Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital, Adjoining Areas; Residents Gather in Open Spaces.

Watch Video: Earthquake Tremors Felt in Islamabad

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings, the Dawn newspaper reported. So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

The quake not only jolted parts of Pakistan, but it was also felt in north India.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan. The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

