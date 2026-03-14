Balochistan [Pakistan] March 14 (ANI) The killing of an 18-year-old student in Panjgur has drawn strong criticism from Baloch political groups and rights activists, who accuse Pakistani authorities of failing to curb a pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The incident has intensified concerns over the security situation in the province. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and several rights organisations condemned the killing of a young resident of the Sardo area in Panjgur. Activists claimed that the teenager was taken into custody on 3 March 2026 from the Tarfees locality of Chitkan before later being found dead, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, his body was recovered on 11 March from the Washap area of Panjgur. The BYC alleged that he had been abducted by what it described as "death squads" and labelled the incident an extrajudicial killing. BYC said the case reflected what it sees as an ongoing pattern in Balochistan, where young men allegedly disappear and are later discovered dead. Rights groups also highlighted the tragic history of his family. His father, Nasir Dagarzai, had also been forcibly disappeared in 2011. Activists claim he was shot and left severely injured before being taken again later that year and ultimately killed.

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BYC leader Sabiha Baloch said the situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months. Speaking on the issue, she claimed that enforced disappearances and the discovery of mutilated bodies have become disturbingly common in the province. She claimed that during the last two months alone, 22 people in Panjgur and eight in Kech had died in incidents linked to disappearances or targeted attacks, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Other organisations, including Baloch Voice for Justice, argued that his killing shows that relatives of previously disappeared individuals remain vulnerable to intimidation and violence. Meanwhile, Baloch National Movement chairperson Dr Naseem Baloch described the situation as systematic repression targeting generations of Baloch families. Pakistani authorities had not immediately responded to the allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)