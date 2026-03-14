Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Country music icon Dolly Parton has shared an update on her health during her first major public appearance in months, revealing that she has been focusing on recovery after experiencing health issues and grieving the loss of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, according to People.

Parton delivered the keynote address on the opening day of the season at her theme park, Dollywood, which marked its 41st anniversary since opening in Tennessee.

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During her speech, the 80-year-old singer told the audience that she has been taking time to look after her health while dealing with personal loss. "I've not been touring, as you know," Parton said, according to footage of the speech shared by WVLT 8. "I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them," according to People.

She added that the past year had been emotionally challenging following the death of Dean, whom she had been married to for nearly six decades. "I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on," she said.

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Reflecting on her recovery, Parton said she has been working to regain her strength. "I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn't slow me down," she said.

Dean, who married the country legend in 1966, largely stayed away from the public eye throughout their marriage. He rarely appeared at public events with Parton, and the singer shared only a few photographs of him over the years. Dean died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82.

During the event, Parton also joked with the audience while standing alongside Dollywood Company President Eugene Naughton, telling fans not to mistake him for her "new husband." She added that she is not dating anyone following Dean's death.

"I think Carl Dean's waiting for me," she said humorously. "If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that," according to People.

Parton had previously missed the Hall of Fame ceremony organised by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions in November 2025, where Dollywood was being honoured, citing health concerns.

The singer had also postponed her Las Vegas residency performances in October 2025 due to an unspecified illness. Earlier in September that year, she revealed that she had been dealing with kidney stones and decided to delay the shows by nearly a year to focus on her recovery.

Despite the challenges, people close to Parton have said that she has been steadily improving. A source told People in November 2025 that the singer was recovering at home with support from family and friends.

The source also noted that the music legend has remained in good spirits and continues to stay active, even preparing for the holiday season and promoting her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, according to People. (ANI)

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